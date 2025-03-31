Social Security April 2025: Not prepared for new changes? Here’s what to do last-minute

Several key Social Security changes will take effect this month. Millions of beneficiaries and new applicants are expected to be impacted in terms of how they access and manage their stimulus checks. From stricter identity verification rules to increased monthly payments for some retirees - the Social Security Administration (SSA) rules will change within the first two weeks of April 2025. Feeling unprepared? Here are some last-minute steps you can take. Several social security rules will change in April 2025(Representational image/Unsplash)

What’s changing in April 2025?

The SSA said it is rolling out several updates starting April 14, 2025. The changes will be aimed at ‘enhancing security and ensuring fair benefit distribution’. According to the agency's official press release, in-person identity proofing will become mandatory for certain services if you can’t use a ‘my Social Security’ account online.

This change affects those applying for Retirement, Survivors, or Auxiliary (Spouse or Child) benefits who cannot verify their identity digitally. Meanwhile, applications for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) remain exempt, allowing phone-based processing.

Another major shift stems from the Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law on January 5, 2025. This eliminates the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO), which previously reduced benefits for over 3.2 million public sector workers, such as teachers and firefighters, with non-covered pensions.

The SSA reports that retroactive payments—averaging $6,710—have already reached over 1.1 million beneficiaries, with higher monthly payments starting in April for March benefits.

Who is affected?

If you haven’t set up a ‘my Social Security’ account or updated your contact information, you could face delays or even interruptions in benefits. The SSA warned that unverified accounts may be flagged, especially with the new in-person verification rules. For those expecting increased payments due to the Fairness Act, failing to confirm your direct deposit details could delay your funds.

Here's what you can do last-minute

Create or update your ‘my Social Security’ account

Head to www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ to set up or log into your account. This free tool lets you verify your identity online, update direct deposit info, and track benefit changes. The SSA urges beneficiaries to act now, as online verification will be unavailable for some services after April 14.

Gather identification documents

If you can’t go online, you’ll need to visit a local SSA office starting April 14 for certain transactions. Bring original documents like your Social Security card, driver’s license, or passport. Check www.ssa.gov/locator/ to find your nearest office and call ahead to schedule an appointment—drop-in services are largely phased out as of January 6, 2025.

Verify your direct deposit details

With faster processing, ensure your bank info is current in your ‘my Social Security’ account or by visiting an office before April 15. The SSA’s Account Verification Service will soon flag discrepancies.

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity,” Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek said in a March 27 statement.