Various changes to Social Security protocols starting March 31, 2025, are expected to reshape how millions of Americans verify their identities, access benefits, and interact with the Social Security Administration (SSA). For most people over the age of 65, Social Security benefits are an important source of income. In fact, an SSA fact sheet states that nearly nine out of 10 people aged 65 and above were getting a Social Security benefit as of December 2024. Social Security: Amid new protocols, here's how to complete verification after March 31, 2025 (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)(AP)

Beginning March 31, individuals who claim benefit will not be able to verify their identity with the SSA over the phone any longer. People who need to apply for benefits or change their payment information will have to do it either online or in person. The move was made after fraud and security breaches plagued the system.

SSA's updated FAQ says Social Security's online services can "prove identity or, if needed, in person, prevents bad actors from stealing current and future benefits." Acting Commissioner of Social Security Lee Dudek said in a press release, according to Newsweek, "Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance. For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”

Here’s how to complete verification after March 31, 2025

Under the new protocols, people who cannot verify their identities online through their ‘My Social Security’ account will have to visit a local SSA office in person. Recipients and applicants with no access to the online portal must visit a field office in person, and should carry proof of their identity.

While the individuals can start their claim for benefits over the phone, the process can only be completed after the person’s identity is verified in person. SSA has thus urged people to call and request an in-person appointment to start and complete the claim in one interaction. Officials suggest that people keep their contact information up to date in their SSA profiles. Individuals are also advised to prepare original documentation before any appointments.

Alex Beene, financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek that the new move could be helpful for elderly people who are not comfortable with technology. "While cutting phone services does feel like a sign of the times, it does create yet another step for seniors who aren't online savvy to have to seek out their closest administration office for certain issues," Beene said.

Beene also noted that the change could lead to longer waiting times for people looking for services in-person, "particularly at locations that are dealing with smaller staffs to serve recipients." "The decision to slash phone services may make fiscal sense, but it could trigger long-term customer service issues that beneficiaries will have to deal with for years to come," Beene added.