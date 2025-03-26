Social Security payment tomorrow: What to do if you don't receive yours

The final Social Security payments for March will roll on the 26th. As per the Social Security Administration (SSA) schedule, those born between the 21st and 31st of any month, or who started receiving benefits after May 1997, can expect their funds on March 26. The last round of March 2025 Social Security payments will come on 26th.(Pixabay)

What If Your Payment Doesn’t Arrive?

If your payment is delayed, first double-check your bank account or payment card; delays sometimes stem from bank processing hiccups.

Then wait three business days before reaching out to the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 (or 1-800-325-0778 for the deaf or hard of hearing). Alternatively, visit a local SSA office—booking an appointment ahead of time can cut down on wait.

The SSA recommends switching to Direct Deposit for the fastest, safest way to get benefits. It delivers funds straight to your account, sidestepping the risks and lag of paper checks.

Social Security Rules Shift on March 31

Social Security remains a lifeline for most over-65s, with nearly 90% of them relying on benefits as of December 2024, per an SSA fact sheet.

Starting March 31, verifying identity by phone to claim benefits or update payment details will no longer be an option. Beneficiaries must now use the SSA’s online portal or visit an office in person. The agency’s updated FAQ explains that online or in-person identity checks “block fraudsters from hijacking current and future benefits.”

Acting SSA Commissioner Lee Dudek emphasized in a press release: "Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance. For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service."