Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Social Security payment tomorrow: What to do if you don't receive yours

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The last round of March 2025 Social Security payments will come on 26th. Here's what to do if your payment is delayed.

The final Social Security payments for March will roll on the 26th. As per the Social Security Administration (SSA) schedule, those born between the 21st and 31st of any month, or who started receiving benefits after May 1997, can expect their funds on March 26.

The last round of March 2025 Social Security payments will come on 26th.(Pixabay)
The last round of March 2025 Social Security payments will come on 26th.(Pixabay)

What If Your Payment Doesn’t Arrive?

If your payment is delayed, first double-check your bank account or payment card; delays sometimes stem from bank processing hiccups.

Then wait three business days before reaching out to the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 (or 1-800-325-0778 for the deaf or hard of hearing). Alternatively, visit a local SSA office—booking an appointment ahead of time can cut down on wait.

The SSA recommends switching to Direct Deposit for the fastest, safest way to get benefits. It delivers funds straight to your account, sidestepping the risks and lag of paper checks.

Also Read: Social Security payments tomorrow: Who will NOT receive a stimulus check? Details here

Social Security Rules Shift on March 31

Social Security remains a lifeline for most over-65s, with nearly 90% of them relying on benefits as of December 2024, per an SSA fact sheet.

Starting March 31, verifying identity by phone to claim benefits or update payment details will no longer be an option. Beneficiaries must now use the SSA’s online portal or visit an office in person. The agency’s updated FAQ explains that online or in-person identity checks “block fraudsters from hijacking current and future benefits.”

Also Read: Ahead of March 26 Social Security payment date, SSA announces layoffs plan

Acting SSA Commissioner Lee Dudek emphasized in a press release: "Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance. For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On