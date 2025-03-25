Social Security payments tomorrow: Who will NOT receive a stimulus check? Details here

Social Security's last round of payments for March 2025 will roll out tomorrow. While millions will receive stimulus checks, some will not. Based on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) payment schedule, whether you receive a check on March 26 depends on your birth date and the type of benefits you receive. Social Security checks will roll out on March 26(Unsplash )

Who will not receive Social Security stimulus checks on Wednesday?

1. Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 20th of any month:

- If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th, your payment is scheduled for the second Wednesday of the month, which was March 12.

- If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th, your payment is scheduled for the third Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

- These groups received their checks earlier in the month, so they won’t get a payment on March 26.

2. Pre-May 1997 beneficiaries or those receiving both SSI and Social Security:

- If you started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security, your payment is typically issued on the 3rd of the month. For March 2025, this payment would have been deposited on March 3 (or adjusted slightly if it fell on a weekend, but that’s not the case here as March 3 is a Monday). Thus, you won’t receive a check on March 26.

3. SSI-only recipients:

- SSI payments are usually issued on the 1st of the month. For March 2025, this payment was scheduled for February 28, 2025, because March 1 falls on a Saturday. SSI-only recipients don’t follow the Wednesday schedule and won’t get a check on March 26.

4. Non-eligible or suspended beneficiaries:

- Individuals whose benefits are suspended (eg, due to overpayment recovery, identity verification issues, or ineligibility under new rules like the proposed ban on payments to those without Social Security numbers) won’t receive a check on any date, including March 26, until their status is resolved.

Who will get a check?

- Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month, who started receiving benefits after May 1997, are scheduled to receive their Social Security payment on the fourth Wednesday, which is March 26, 2025.

If you’re expecting a check and it doesn’t arrive by March 26 (assuming you’re in the 21st-31st group), the SSA recommends waiting three business days before contacting them at 1-800-772-1213.