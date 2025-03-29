Social Security COLA payments on April 9: How much will you receive? Details here

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to issue its next round of monthly payments on April 9. As part of the SSA's staggered distribution system, payments are scheduled based on a beneficiary’s birth date and when they first began receiving benefits. On April 9, the SSA will distribute payments to retirees marking the first round of payments.(Representational Image-Unsplash )

Who will get the payments from SSA on April 9?

The round of payments is scheduled for April 9 for the retirees who were born within the first and tenth day of any month and began receiving the benefits any day after May 1997, as reported by Newsweek. Anyone who checks both conditions can expect their paper check or a direct deposit to arrive by the scheduled date.

For those who began receiving Social Security benefits after May 1997, payments are issued in three waves each month based on birth dates. The first wave, occurring on the second Wednesday, is for those with birthdays from the 1st to the 10th. The third Wednesday covers birthdays from the 11th to the 20th, while the fourth Wednesday is for those born between the 21st and 31st.

For individuals who started receiving benefits on or before May 1997, payments are typically issued on the 3rd of each month, regardless of their birth date.

How much to expect in payment after COLA boosts?

Each payment issued in 2025 includes a 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which took effect in January to help beneficiaries keep pace with inflation and rising living costs, including food, housing, and medical care. Although the adjustment was applied at the start of the year, it ensures that Social Security payments remain higher throughout 2025 compared to 2024.

The amount received from Social Security benefits varies on several factors such as the earnings history, age of retirement and claiming strategy of an individual. According to the SSA reports, retirees can expect a maximum benefit amount for someone retiring at the age of 62 is $2,831 while the maximum amount at age 70 is $5,108.

The average monthly benefits sit at about $1,976. Claiming social security later i.e. at the age of 70 results in higher monthly benefits, however, retirement is often guided by various personal circumstances.

What to do if the payment is late?

While most payments arrive right on time as described in the schedule, delays can occur due to holidays, banking issues or outdated information. However, if the benefit payment does not arrive by the scheduled time, receivers should wait for three business days at least before taking any further actions. It is also advised to keep a tab on your My Social Security account for notifications or new updates.

One can also contact their bank to check if there are any internal delays due to which the amount is yet to be received. If the problem persists, contact SSA at 1-800-772-1213. Most of the delays in payments are resolved without any requirement for follow-up.