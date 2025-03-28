1 in 5 Americans want their state to join Canada, shows shock poll

A new poll shows that one in five Americans want their state to join Canada, according to Canadian newspaper National Post. The shocking finding comes amid President Donald Trump's frequent suggestions to make its northern neighbour the 51st state of the United States. US President Donald Trump talks with Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(REUTERS)

“Only 9 per cent of Canadians believe it is likely that Canada will become the 51st U.S. state. By contrast, 20 per cent of Americans would like their state to join Canada and become a Canadian province, a proportion that is higher among respondents aged 18 to 34 (30 per cent),” a new Léger report, per the outlet, says.

The poll further indicates that just one out of three Americans (35 percent) favour Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. Additionally, two-thirds of U.S. respondents expressed concerns over the impact of the tariffs on the prices of grocery items like dairy, eggs, and meat.

In January, the US president not only floated the idea of turning Canada into the 51st US state but also threatened the use of “economic force” to do so. “Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” Trump added at the time, per The Hill.

The commander-in-chief has repeatedly mocked former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by referring to him as “governor.” “There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau wrote on X in January in response to Trump's 51st state remark.