Trudeau says Trump’s intent to make Canada US’s 51st state is a ‘real thing’

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that US President Donald Trump’s intent to make Canada America’s 51st state maybe a “real thing”. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to business and labour leaders on investment, trade and international markets amid the looming threat of US protectionism in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday. (REUTERS)

According to reports in Canadian media, while hosting the Canada-US Economic Summit in Toronto on Friday, Trudeau said, “I suggest that not only does the Trump Administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may even be why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state. They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those.”

“But Mr Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing,” he added.

That meeting was held as Ottawa prepares for the March 4 date on which Trump is expected to decide whether to levy a 25% tariff on imports from Canada.

Soon as his election in November, Trump had accused Canada of being responsible for a flow of illegal immigrants and the deadly drug fentanyl into the US.

While Trump announced the tariffs would be imposed on February 4, that deadline was moved by 30 days after the Trudeau government made several concessions, including the appointment of a fentanyl czar.

That reprieve came after Trudeau spoke to Trump twice on the eve of the proposed tariffs coming into force.

On Monday, Trudeau posted on X, “Canada’s new commitments include appointing a ‘Fentanyl Czar’, listing cartels as terrorists, ensuring “24/7 eyes on the border” and launching a Canada- US Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.”

Trump has repeatedly described Canada as US’ “51st state” and referred to Trudeau as Governor. On January 7, Trudeau responded, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

That reply came a day after Trudeau stated his intent to resign as Prime Minister once the leader of the ruling Liberal Party was selected. That process is scheduled to be completed on March 9. However, even as that leadership race is continuing, Parliament remains prorogued, an action that has been criticised by opposition parties for ignoring the House of Commons amid a national crisis. That prorogation was also challenged by civil liberties groups and a Federal court is holding expedited hearings on the controversial decision.