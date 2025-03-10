Menu Explore
'Won't let Trump win': Incoming Canadian PM Mark Carney fires back at 'unjustified' tariffs and 51st state threats

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 10, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Mark Carney criticized Trump over his tariffs on Canadian goods and his frequent threats to turn Canada into "the 51st U.S. state."

Mark Carney, who is set to become Canada’s next prime minister, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump over his tariffs on Canadian goods and his frequent threats to turn Canada into "the 51st U.S. state."

Mark Carney is set to replace Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(REUTERS)
Mark Carney is set to replace Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(REUTERS)

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy,” Carney said on Sunday. “Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell and how we make a living. He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won't.”

Carney added Canada will keep retaliatory tariffs in place until “the Americans show us respect.”

Addressing Trump's rhetoric about making Canada the 51st US state, Carney said, “We have made this the greatest country in the world and now our neighbors want to take us. No way.”

“Americans want our resources, water, our land, our country. Think about it. If they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life. America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic. America is not Canada. Canada will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form,” he added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
