Mark Carney's net worth: How rich is Canada's new PM?

Mark Carney beats other Liberal Party frontrunners to win the race to become party leader and take over as Canada's prime minister from Justin Trudeau. But do you know how much is his new worth? Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks after he won the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 9, 2025. REUTERS/Amber Bracken/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The former central banker and newly elected Prime Minister of Canada, has accumulated a net worth estimated at $6.97 million as of 2025.

The Fort Smith native's financial portfolio expanded through corporate roles, including a position at Brookfield Asset Management and a chair position at Bloomberg L.P.'s board of directors.

How Canada's former top banker built his empire

Carney built much of his wealth through his years in the financial sector, beginning with a 13-year tenure at Goldman Sachs. After completing his PhD at Oxford, he launched his career at the investment bank, where he worked across multiple global offices, including Boston, London, New York, Tokyo, and Toronto.

The 59-year-old held roles such as co-head of sovereign risk and managing director of investment banking, during which time he earned what he later called “a fortune.”

He also worked to allow post-apartheid South Africans to enter the international bond market. During the 1998 Russian financial crisis and periods of economic turmoil, such as the 2008 financial crisis, his mastery of private capital and currency markets proved so useful.

“When I worked for Goldman Sachs it wasn't the most toxic brand in global finance, it was the best brand in world finance,” Carney reflected.

From there, Carney went into central banking, first as Governor of the Bank of Canada, and then (as of May 2003) at the Bank of England. Steering Canada through the 2007 global financial crisis, he was a key driver in bringing the country out of the emergency, having become the first G7 country to recover its pre-crisis GDP levels. He earned more notoriety when he became Central Bank Governor of the Year in 2012.