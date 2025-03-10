Mark Carney family: All about his wife Diana Fox and their daughters

Mark Carney will be replacing Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister. Carney, a veteran central bank leader, is married to Diana Fox, who is also an economist. They met while studying at the University of Oxford and got married in 1994. They have four children. Mark Carney sits next to his wife Diana Fox on the day members of Canada's Liberal Party gather to choose a successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 9, 2025. (REUTERS)

The family first lived in Toronto before settling in Ottawa’s Rockcliffe Park neighborhood. In 2013, they moved to London when Carney assumed the role of Governor of the Bank of England. After he stepped down from the position in 2020, the family returned to Ottawa.

Who is Mark Carney's daughter Cleo Carney?

Mark Carney’s daughter, Cleo, is currently a student at Harvard University and works as a student reporter for Bluedot Living, a climate and sustainability newsletter. In 2023, she hosted a cooking and climate conversation series, which included an episode featuring her father.

According to Harvard University’s Office of Sustainability, Cleo is also a board member for the climate-focused nonprofit, Bluedot Institute.

“She has administrative experience working on youth environmental education projects. In addition, she produces articles, interviews and recipes that promote sustainable living and environmental awareness for Bluedot Living. When she is not cooking or running, she is talking about the need for increased investment in the strategic mining industry. Her passion for this topic resulted from her time spent at TechMet LTD, an investment firm focused on sourcing the minerals and metals needed for the electric transition,” the university's official website states.

On Sunday, Cleo introduced her daughter as the new Liberal Party leader.

Mark Carney's other daughters -

Carney has largely kept his other three daughters out of the public spotlight. In 2018, the BBC reported that one of his daughters was close to finishing her A-levels, while another was completing her GCSEs. In 2024, Carney shared a photo celebrating one of his daughters' graduation from the University of Edinburgh.