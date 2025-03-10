Who is Mark Carney? All about Trump critic replacing Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister

Mark Carney, the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and is set to become the country’s next prime minister. He will succeed Justin Trudeau, who stepped down earlier this year. Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney.(REUTERS)

Who is Mark Carney?

Mark Carney, born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada, grew up in Edmonton before heading to the United States to study economics at Harvard University. He later moved to the United Kingdom, where he earned a master’s degree, followed by a doctorate in economics from the prestigious University of Oxford in 1995.

Carney was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada in 2008. His leadership quickly gained recognition, with Time magazine naming him one of the world’s 25 most influential leaders in 2010. The following year, Reader’s Digest Canada honored him as the “Most Trusted Canadian,” and in 2012, Euromoney magazine named him Central Bank Governor of the Year.

In 2013, Carney moved to the United Kingdom to take the role of Governor of the Bank of England, becoming the first non-British citizen to lead the institution in its 300-year history. He served in this role until 2020.

In recent years, Carney has taken on roles such as the United Nations' Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, as well as Head of Transition Investing at Brookfield Asset Management. He stepped down from these positions to pursue leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada.