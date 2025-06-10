$3000 Social Security payment coming this month? Here's all on June 11 payouts

In June 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) continued sending payments to Americans who qualify for programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and retirement benefits. These payments go to retired workers, people with disabilities, survivors of workers who passed away, and others in need. SSI benefits are usually paid at the beginning of the month, while other Social Security payments are sent based on your birth date.(Pexels)

Rumors about a $2,831 payment

You might have seen rumors online about a $2,831 direct deposit coming in June 2025. Be careful—this amount has not been confirmed by the SSA. Always rely on the official SSA website for correct information. Scams and false posts often go viral, but they can be misleading.

Also Read: Social Security June 2025: Stimulus checks could be delayed this month - Here's why

What’s really happening With June payments?

The SSA has already sent out most June payments, with the last batch going out on Wednesday. SSI benefits are usually paid at the beginning of the month, while other Social Security payments are sent based on your birth date.

In 2025, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the maximum SSI payments have increased:

Individuals: Up to $967 per month

Couples: Up to $1,450 per month

Essential individuals (helping someone receive SSI): Up to $484

As of March 2025, about 7.5 million Americans receive SSI—less than 10% of the total number of Social Security beneficiaries.

Types of Social Security Benefits

Retirement Benefits: For people 62 or older who paid into Social Security through their jobs.

Disability Benefits (SSDI): For people who can’t work due to a disability.

Survivor Benefits: For family members of a worker who has died.

SSI Benefits: For people with very low income, especially seniors, the blind, or disabled.

Can I get the $2831 Payment?

Some people may be eligible for up to $2,831 in total Social Security payments, especially if they qualify for multiple benefits. However, again, this amount is not officially confirmed. Check your own records through your My Social Security account, or visit the official Social Security website for updates.

Payment dates for June 2025

If you get regular Social Security payments (not SSI), your deposit date depends on your birthday:

Born 1–10: Wednesday, June 11

Born 11–20: Wednesday, June 18

Born 21–31: Wednesday, June 25

How to prepare ?

Here are a few tips to make sure you get your payments on time:

Check your info: Log in to your My Social Security account to update your mailing address and banking details.

Understand your payment amount: Look at your COLA notice (sent in December) to see how much more you’re getting.

Use direct deposit: It’s faster and safer than waiting for a paper check.

FAQs About the $2,831 Payment

Do I need to apply for the COLA increase?

No. The increase is automatic.

What if I don’t get my payment?

Call the SSA or visit your local office. Don’t wait—fixing problems early helps avoid missed bills.

Are social security payments taxed?

They can be, depending on your income. If you’re single and make more than $25,000 or married and make more than $32,000, you may owe taxes on part of your benefits.

Will COLA affect my other benefits?

Usually not. Most state and federal programs don’t reduce your help because of COLA increases—but double-check with your caseworker just to be sure.