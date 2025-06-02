SSI payments June 2025 schedule: When will your check arrive? Key dates to know

While thousands of social security beneficiaries wonder if they will get the Supplemental Security Income (SSI), in June 2025, the SSA has issued a key update. There won’t be a regular SSI payment this month. That’s because the Social Security Administration sent out the June payment early, on May 30, 2025. If you started getting Social Security before May 1997, your payment date is different. You’ll get your money on Monday, June 3, 2025.(Unsplash/representative )

So, if you receive SSI, you might have gotten two payments in May—one at the beginning of the month (for May) and one at the end (for June). This happens sometimes when the first of the month falls on a weekend. Instead of sending the money late, they send it a little early.

It’s a normal thing and happens a few times a year. There’s no change in your total benefits—just the timing.

So don’t worry if nothing shows up in June. That June payment is just coming a little early.

Social security payments for June 2025

If you get Social Security retirement, disability, or survivor benefits, your payment depends on your birthday. Here’s the schedule for June:

June 11, 2025 – If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th

June 18, 2025 – If your birthday is between the 11th and 20th

June 25, 2025 – If your birthday is between the 21st and 31st

If you started getting Social Security before May 1997, your payment date is different. You’ll get your money on Monday, June 3, 2025.

These different payment days help the SSA send out millions of payments smoothly every month.

Why no SSI payment in June?

If you were expecting your usual SSI check in June, don’t worry—it hasn’t been forgotten. Instead, you got it early, on May 30, 2025.

The SSA doesn’t send payments on weekends or holidays. When the 1st of the month is a Saturday or Sunday, they move the payment to the last business day of the previous month. That’s why in some months, you might get two checks, and in others, none.

Full SSI Payment Schedule for 2025

Here’s when SSI checks are going out in 2025:

May 30, 2025 – For June

July 1, 2025 – For July

August 1, 2025 – For August

August 29, 2025 – For September

October 1, 2025 – For October

October 31, 2025 – For November

December 1, 2025 – For December

December 31, 2025 – For January 2026

Who gets SSI?

SSI helps people with limited income and few resources. You may qualify if you are:

65 or older

Blind

Living with a disability

A child with a qualifying disability

It’s different from regular Social Security benefits, which are based on work history.

Plan Ahead for Social Security Payments

Knowing your payment dates can help you plan your monthly budget, especially if you’re living on a fixed income. Here’s a quick look again at the June 2025 Social Security schedule:

June 3 – For those who started receiving benefits before May 1997

June 11 – Birthdays between the 1st–10th

June 18 – Birthdays between the 11th–20th

June 25 – Birthdays between the 21st–31st

May 30 – Early SSI check for June

You can always find the full payment calendars for 2025 and 2026 on the SSA’s official website.

What to do If your payment is late?

If your Social Security or SSI payment doesn’t show up on time, don’t panic. The SSA recommends waiting at least three business days before reaching out. After that, you can contact your local SSA office or call them directly.

To avoid delays in the future, think about signing up for direct deposit. It’s faster, more secure, and means you’ll get your payment even if there are mail delays.