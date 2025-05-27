SSI schedule changed for May-June payments in 2025

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) schedule for June 2025 payments has been slightly changed, because of which the deposit will be arriving on May 30. The two payments the beneficiaries will receive in May are not a result of overpayments on the part of the Social Security Administration (SSA) but due to June 1 being a Sunday. In such cases, deposits are delivered on the nearest business day to prevent beneficiaries from overdrawing their account. A Social Security Administration (SSA) office in Washington, DC, March 26, 2025. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reportedly aiming to reform and downsize the SSA with office closures, cutbacks on phone services and new rules requiring in-person visits for some prospective beneficiaries to register. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

What makes one eligible to receive SSI payments?

Funded by general taxes, the SSI program is meant to help retired, disabled, survivors, or individuals over 65 who have little to no income or resources to live by. This program is notably different from other initiatives of the SSA such as Social Security Disability Insurance.

Program rules prohibit dual monthly disbursements which could hamper eligibility for other assistance programs. Since shifts in deposit timings can affect other eligibility thresholds, scheduling changes require careful coordination in the payment calendar.

“No one is losing funds; it’s a scheduling change,” said an SSA official in response to concerns that the shift in deposit date might reduce total annual funds received by beneficiaries. Officials clarified that the May 30 payment will serve as the beneficiaries’ June benefit.

The SSA announced an adjustment in payments for three months i.e. March, June, and November at the start of the year due to calendar clashes. These deposits are due on February 28, May 30, and October 31 respectively.

Maximum amount drawn under SSI

The SSI program places a maximum limit on benefits that can be drawn by individual and spousal beneficiaries. According to the official website, “The maximum monthly SSI payment for 2025 is $967 for an individual and $1,450 for a couple. Your amount may be lower based on your income, certain family members’ income, your living situation, and other factors.”

$1 is deducted for every $2 a beneficiary earns from work. Around $1 is also deducted for every $1 of income received through non-work sources such as disability benefits, unemployment payments, or pensions. Income received by a spouse or parent of a child who falls under SSI may impact the amount received. “If you live in someone else’s home and don’t pay your fair share of food and shelter costs, your SSI payment may be lowered by up to $342.33,” the website adds.

Direct Express cardholders and paper check receivers will get the payment on May 30 itself. Electronic means, however, are considered to be faster and much more secure. The next payment is scheduled for July 1.

– By Stuti Gupta