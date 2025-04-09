SSDI payment April 2025; Will you get $1,580? Check eligibility, important dates

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is expected to pay out an average of $1,580 a month to millions of Americans in April 2025. As the SSDI payment might be a lifeline to some, it is important to know first whether you qualify for it or not. Many SSDI beneficiaries are experiencing a rise in their monthly payments in 2025 as a result of recent changes to legislation and annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).(Unsplash )

A government program known as Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) pays monthly benefits to people who are unable to work because of a serious, chronic illness.

A person's employment history and payroll contributions to Social Security determine whether you qualify for SSDI, in contrast to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is determined by your financial need.

Why does SSDI matter in 2025?

Many SSDI beneficiaries are experiencing a rise in their monthly payments in 2025 as a result of recent changes to legislation and annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

While the average benefit is currently $1,580, an applicant may get as much as $4,018 a month, depending on their past income.

Are you eligible for $1,580 SSDI Payment Coming in April 2025?

You need to fulfill two primary requirements in order to be eligible for SSDI:

The SSA definition of disability must be met with your condition. This implies that disability needs to severely impair your capacity to carry out routine work responsibilities

You must have a condition listed in the SSA's official Blue Book of qualifying ailments or have a condition that is medically equivalent to one listed.

Second, you need to have accrued enough work credits.

Earning work credits is a result of working and paying Social Security taxes. In 2025, you would normally require: 40 work credits in total, 20 of which were obtained in the ten years prior to the onset of your handicap.

SSDI payment April dates

Your date of birth determines how much SSDI will be paid, not when you applied for it or were accepted.

Check SSDI schedule for April 2025:

April 9: For those born between the 1st and 10th

April 16: For those born between the 11th and 20th

April 23: For those born between the 21st and 31st

April 3: If you also receive SSI or started benefits before May 1997

Payment is usually disbursed by direct deposit.