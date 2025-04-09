Social Security payment today: Get up to $5,108 – here's how

Millions of Social Security recipients will be getting their April benefits this week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) pays retirement, survivor and disability benefits to about 70 million Americans every month. Payments are offered on a monthly basis, and paid in one lump sum for most of the recipients. This week, recipients can get up to $5,108. Social Security payment today: Get up to $5,108 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

How can you get up to $5,108?

Payments will be made to people between the 1st and 10th of any given calendar month on Wednesday, April 9. For retirement benefits, the maximum benefit depends on the age one retires; for instance, if a person retires at full retirement age in 2025, their maximum benefit would be $4,018. However, if they retire at 62, which is the earliest age possible, this year, their maximum benefit would be $2,831. If someone retires at 70 years of age in 2025, their maximum benefit could be $5,108.

The amount a beneficiary receives for SSI can vary based on several factors, including income, type of disability, and how many people live in the claimant's household. For 2025, the maximum available for a single person is $967, and for a couple it is $1,450 per month.

This is also the first month that boosted benefits will go to people who were formally impacted by the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). Both of these were repealed by the passage of the Social Security Fairness Act in January 2025, according to Newsweek.

Back in February, the SSA announced that boosted benefit payments would be made beginning in April. It has already issued retroactive payments for benefits issued back to January 2024. The SSA has said that "depending on factors such as the type of Social Security benefit received and the amount of the person's pension, the change in payment amount will vary from person to person."