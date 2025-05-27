Next Social Security payment tomorrow—How much will you get?

This week, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will send out one of the last benefit payments for May. If you started getting Social Security before May 1997, you usually receive your payment on the 3rd of each month. Most people get their Supplemental Security Income on Wednesdays, based on their birth date.(Unsplash/representative )

If you also get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), those payments arrive on the 1st of the month.

But May was a little different this year. Because of how the Wednesdays fell on the calendar, the SSA pushed some payments to later dates. That’s why it’s important to know exactly when your payment is coming if you haven’t gotten it yet.

Most people get their payments on Wednesdays, based on their birth date. Here's the schedule for those still waiting for their May payments, which include the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA):

Wednesday, May 21 – For people born between the 11th and 20th

Wednesday, May 28 – For people born between the 21st and 31st

How much you will receive on May 28 ?

In 2025, Social Security benefits increased by 2.5%. However, the projected increase for 2026 is expected to be just 2.4%—the lowest in five years.

Here’s what the average monthly payments look like now:

Retired workers: $1,999.97

Maximum retirement benefit: $5,108

Disabled workers: $1,581.88

Survivor benefits: $1,565.52

SSI recipients: $717.87

Make sure to check your deposit date and amount if you're still waiting for your May payment.

What is supplemental security income ?

People who have limited source of income, or low income or older, blind or have a qualifying disability gets the supplemental security income. Children with certain disabilities can also get SSI, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Those people who are eligible for the SSI can start their process online or in person at nearest Social Security office or by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time during the work week.