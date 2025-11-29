Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Indian man shares video of littered street in Amsterdam: 'Inki civic sense dekh lo'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 07:57 pm IST

An Indian man shared a video of a littered Amsterdam street, sparking an online debate on civic sense.

A video shared by an Indian traveller has sparked a lively discussion on social media after he filmed a garbage strewn street in the heart of Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.

A clip posted by an Indian man showing garbage on an Amsterdam road triggered mixed reactions.(Instagram/rahulmahajan.x )

The user, identified as Rahul Mahajan, posted the clip on Instagram, highlighting what he described as an unusual sight in a city widely regarded for its exceptional cleanliness.

Voiceover questions common stereotypes

In the video, Mahajan captures a road littered with rubbish. His voiceover in Hindi, translated into English, states, “This street in Amsterdam Central is filled with garbage, yet people still claim that India lacks civic sense.

Take a look here at the clip:

Mahajan shared the clip with a caption that read, "Foreigners kehte hain Indians ko civic sense nahi hai aur inki khud ki civic sense dekh lo," which translates to English as, “Foreigners often say that Indians lack civic sense, but look at their own civic sense.

The contrast between Amsterdam’s global reputation for orderliness and the scene shown in the clip prompted widespread reactions online.

Mixed reactions pour in from Instagram users

The clip quickly drew attention and received a flurry of responses from Instagram users. The comment section soon became a space for contrasting viewpoints and spirited debate.

One user wrote that it was “still cleaner then most roads in India”, while another remarked that “it is cleaner than most of the roads in India and you’ll never see any paan stains in trains or anywhere in Amsterdam”. A different viewer commented that “some people will never praise India”, whereas another supported Mahajan by saying “yes I completely agree with you bro”.

The discussion continued with one user questioning why Indians “are always get questioned for civic sense”, while another added humourously that “don’t dare bro, Europeans will get offended.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

