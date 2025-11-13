Chicago Area sees Northern Lights due to powerful geomagnetic storm: Visibility, cause, and more

The Chicago area witnessed the colorful Northern Lights around 7:20 PM on Tuesday, November 11, amid a severe geomagnetic storm, reports NBC 5. Apart from Chicago, Cary, Downers Grove, Gilberts, Wilmette, and Wheaton, the lights were visible in downstate Stark County, north of Peoria, and Annawan. Chicago witnessed a burst of Northern Lights(Unsplash)

Chicago area sees Northern Lights

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the Northern Lights were visible in the Chicago Area due to a strong solar flare and the eruption of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) early Tuesday morning.

Pictures provided to NBC Chicago showed the Northern Lights' pink and green hues were sighted in both suburbs.

Geomagnetic activity is predicted to peak from 9 PM to midnight on Tuesday and from 9 AM to noon on November 12, when the stronger CME is predicted to reach Earth, according to the most recent forecast from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre.

The Northern Lights will likely reappear in the evening, even though Wednesday's geometric peak occurs during the day. Residents of the Chicago area will have another opportunity to witness the Northern Lights on Wednesday, per the outlet.

Solar flare and CME behind the Northern Lights

The solar flare that triggered the visibility of the Northern Lights in the Chicago area was a X5.1 class solar flare that erupted around 4 AM Central time. The X5.1 class solar flare also caused radio blackouts in Europe and Africa, per the outlet.

On the other hand, the CME was “stronger” and “much faster” that it merged with the older CMEs to create a severe geomagnetic storm on Tuesday night.

Also read: Aurora borealis forecast: Which US states could see northern lights tonight and tomorrow? When and where to watch

FAQs

What caused the visibility of the Northern Lights in the Chicago area?

A strong solar flare and the eruption of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) caused the visibility of the Northern Lights in the Chicago area.

Which areas witnessed the colorful shine of the Northern Lights?

Chicago, Cary, Downers Grove, Gilberts, Wilmette, Wheaton, downstate Stark County, north of Peoria, and Annawan witnessed the colorful shine of the Northern Lights.