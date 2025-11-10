Is it snowing is Chicago now? Winter Storm Warning hits as Bears host Giants at Soldier Field

Fans at Soldier Field watching the Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants on Sunday witnessed snowfall, sharing photos and videos on social media. Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter in the game at Soldier Field on November 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.(Getty Images via AFP)

The snow comes ahead of a Winter Storm Warning that will take effect Sunday night across parts of Illinois.

Winter Storm Warning: 9 PM Sunday – Noon CST Monday

According to the National Weather Service, “Dangerous to impossible travel conditions due to intense lake effect snow expected. Snow rates in excess of 3 inches per hour, localized total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, and northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are expected.”

The warning covers Central Cook, Eastern Will, Northern Cook, and Southern Cook Counties.

The alert adds, “Snow rates in excess of 3 inches per hour will cripple travel, including during the Monday morning commute. Strong northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will lead to greatly reduced visibility, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Periods of thundersnow will occur, as well.”

"Lake effect snow is often very localized, with conditions varying from safe to dangerous across just a few miles. Snow totals in the Winter Storm Warning area may vary considerably from one location to the next."

Giants vs. Bears

Giants inactives: K Graham Gano, CB Paulson Adebo, OLB Victor Dimukeje, DL Chauncey Golston, C John Michael Schmitz, G Evan Neal, QB Jameis Winston (Emergency 3rd QB)

Bears inactives: QB Case Keenum, WR Jahdae Walker, DB Josh Blackwell, TE Stephen Carlson, DL Dominique Robinson, LB T.J. Edwards