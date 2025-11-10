Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is it snowing is Chicago now? Winter Storm Warning hits as Bears host Giants at Soldier Field

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 12:54 am IST

The snow comes ahead of a Winter Storm Warning that will take effect Sunday night across parts of Illinois.

Fans at Soldier Field watching the Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants on Sunday witnessed snowfall, sharing photos and videos on social media.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter in the game at Soldier Field on November 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.(Getty Images via AFP)
Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter in the game at Soldier Field on November 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.(Getty Images via AFP)

The snow comes ahead of a Winter Storm Warning that will take effect Sunday night across parts of Illinois.

Also Read: NFL Week 10 inactives list: Who's not playing in today’s games

Winter Storm Warning: 9 PM Sunday – Noon CST Monday

According to the National Weather Service, “Dangerous to impossible travel conditions due to intense lake effect snow expected. Snow rates in excess of 3 inches per hour, localized total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, and northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are expected.”

The warning covers Central Cook, Eastern Will, Northern Cook, and Southern Cook Counties.

The alert adds, “Snow rates in excess of 3 inches per hour will cripple travel, including during the Monday morning commute. Strong northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will lead to greatly reduced visibility, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Periods of thundersnow will occur, as well.”

"Lake effect snow is often very localized, with conditions varying from safe to dangerous across just a few miles. Snow totals in the Winter Storm Warning area may vary considerably from one location to the next."

Also Read: Why is CJ Stroud not playing today, and when will he return? Texans star QB's injury update

Giants vs. Bears

Giants inactives: K Graham Gano, CB Paulson Adebo, OLB Victor Dimukeje, DL Chauncey Golston, C John Michael Schmitz, G Evan Neal, QB Jameis Winston (Emergency 3rd QB)

Bears inactives: QB Case Keenum, WR Jahdae Walker, DB Josh Blackwell, TE Stephen Carlson, DL Dominique Robinson, LB T.J. Edwards

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Is it snowing is Chicago now? Winter Storm Warning hits as Bears host Giants at Soldier Field
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On