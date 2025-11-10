Why is CJ Stroud not playing today, and when will he return? Texans star QB's injury update

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been ruled out of today's Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion in Week 9. Stroud will remain sidelined until he is officially cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol. C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans suffered a concussion in Week 9.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Is NFL RedZone down? Hundreds complain of audio issues; 'don't even care'

What happened to C.J. Stroud?

Stroud hit his head on the turf during a scramble in last week’s game, forcing him to exit early. He did not practice at any point this week and has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol.

The Texans haven't given a timeline for his return, but the earliest he could play is Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans if he clears concussion protocol.

Also Read: NFL Week 10 inactives list: Who's not playing in today’s games

Who replaces him against Jacksonville Jaguars?

With Stroud sidelined, the Texans will start Davis Mills, a former starter for Houston, The Sporting News reported.

"[Mills] has started games in his league before, so there's nothing new for him," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday. “It is a benefit for him, being able to get the reps throughout practice, get walk-through [reps], getting every single rep that he can get. He's done a good job with that. Today, he did an outstanding job. We were efficient in and out of the huddle, at the line of scrimmage. He did a great job of communicating.”

Also Read: Tetairoa McMillan injury update: Panthers fans get positive news; Rico Dowdle's status out

Jaguars vs. Texans Inactives

Jaguars inactives: CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Brian Thomas Jr., RB Cody Schrader, OL Ezra Cleveland, TE Hunter Long, DL Austin Johnson

Texans inactives: QB C.J. Stroud, S Jalen Pitre, K Ka'imi Fairbairn, LB Christian Harris, OT Jarrett Kingston, OG Ed Ingram, OL Tytus Howard