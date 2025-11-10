Is NFL RedZone down? Hundreds complain of audio issues; ‘don't even care'

NFL RedZone is catching a lot of online flak for reported audio issues. Hundreds of people complained they were facing problems. As per Downdetector over 200 people had issues at the time of writing. There has been no official word on what caused the issue with RedZone(X/@Blain_Crain)

According to the Downdetector map the problem seemed more prevalent in New York and Boston. While 51% people complained about issues on the app, 40% said they were facing live channel issues.

Reactions to RedZone audio issues

Many expressed their frustrations in the comment section. “Is any1 else having issues with not hearing @ScottHanson on @nflnetwork,” a person wrote. Another added, “Hey #NFLRedZone lights are on but no sound. @ScottHanson @nflnetwork.” Yet another person said, “@nflnetwork the red zone audio is not working. I can only hear the sound of the game not any of the commentators or the host.”

Several people took to X as well to express anger. Many pointed out at the subscription prices charged and blasted the service provided. “This is 2 weeks in a row where NFL RedZone is having complete audio issues and not even at least addressing the problem. What’s up with these streaming services lately? They don’t even care about the quality of their product,” a person noted. Another slammed ESPN saying, “I don’t think anyone at #ESPN knows there’s audio issues on #RedZone. Billion dollar company yall. And they want more money from us to subscribe.”

Yet another said, “No way the sound just went out again at #RedZone.”

One dubbed it the ‘worst broadcast’ saying “this might be the worst redzone broadcast i've ever watched why are the announcers voices just disappearing every 10 minutes.” A person slammed the lack of communication from the channel's side, saying “Very cool how the redzone channel doesn't even acknowledge they're having all kind of audio problems since the beginning of the broadcast.”

There has been no official word on what caused the issue, but it comes amid the Sunday NFL games, leading to anger among fans.