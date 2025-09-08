How to watch NFL RedZone for free in 2025: Streaming options explained

NFL RedZone and host Scott Hanson are back for another season of football. The channel, which was launched by the NFL Network in 2009, will air Sunday NFL games during the 2025 NFL regular season, as per USA Today. If you are wondering how to get NFL RedZone access for free, here is everything you need to know. Scott Hanson, host of NFL RedZone, will return for another season. Here's how to get NFL RedZone for free.(AP)

How to access NFL RedZone for free

You can access NFL RedZone through DirecTV. If you are a new customer, you can enjoy a five-day free trial on the platform. After the trial expires, you can subscribe to DirecTV with a $35 off your first month. A subscription is usually priced at $84.99 per month, Syracuse.com reported.

There is also a five-day free trial opportunity on FuboTV’s Elite with the Sports Plus Plan. In addition to NFL RedZone, customers can access other channels that telecast NFL games, including FOX, NBC, CBS, and ESPN. Customers will be charged $74.99 for the first month of the Elite with Sports Plus Plan. After that, they will have to shell out $104.99 monthly.

While SlingTV does not have a free trial option, you can subscribe to it for only $46.99 per month. A SlingTV subscription comes with ESPN, where you can watch Monday Night Football games. For another $11 per month, customers can get the Sports Extra add-on, which gives access to NFL RedZone.

Can I watch Thursday Night Football on NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone does not cover Thursday Night Football since Prime Video has acquired the rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football. Luckily, Prime subscribers can catch Thursday Night Football for free for the first month, as per Syracuse.com. You can also access NFL RedZone through an NFL+ Premium subscription.

