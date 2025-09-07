FloSports down: How to watch college football games amid outage?

The streaming app FloSports crashed Saturday amid multiple college football games on Saturday. Subscribers to the platform could not log in and watch the game as the Flo app reportedly failed to load the stream. FloSports acknowledged the issue and said they are working on a fix. FloSports app was down for many on Saturday night.(FloSports on X)

Thousands of college football fans expressed frustration over the issues with the app amid a major NCAA weekend.

Users said that as they tried to stream the games, they encountered a problem saying: "Uh ho! We encountered a problem. We failed to load the content for this screen. Tap to reload again." Flo has not responded to the issues.

“Wtf flosports your app has been down for 40 minutes,” one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the issue.

While the New Hampshire vs Holy Cross game was the biggest attraction on the college sports game streaming on FloSports, other games also faced similar streaming issues that the viewers of the Holy Cross vs New Hampshire game faced.

“@flosports the app is not working and i’m trying to watch a game. can I get some support?” one frustrated user said.

“@flosports what’s the deal with your service today??” said one.

“@flosports bro wtf kinda bs is this? We pay a lot of money and can’t even use the POS app! 🤬🤯😡” wrote another frustrated user.

“@flosports are you going to refund customers for all the downtime. Ridiculous to charge $30/month and you can’t keep your service running,” said another.

FloSports Alternatives: How To Watch Games amid Outage

FloSports is currently streaming all the games on the YouTube channel of FloCollege as the app experiences an outage," FloCollege football said in a post on X.

“We’re aware of an issue currently impacting FloCollege viewers. Our team is investigating, and we hope to have a resolution shortly. We apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime, watch live on YouTube.”