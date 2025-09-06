From Conclave to Speak No Evil: 10 must-watch movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2025

Amazon Prime Video is the go-to place for movie lovers around the world. Beyond fast delivery and convenient shopping, Amazon Prime Video has a treasure trove of movies to turn any evening into a movie night. Conclave to Challengers: 10 best films to watch on Prime Video(X/@conclavethefilm)

Whether you want to laugh, cry, be thrilled, or just escape into another world, Prime Video has titles for everyone. Families can watch animated adventures, and those looking for thought-provoking dramas or inspirational biopics will find plenty to choose from.

Here’s a list of 10 movies to watch on Prime Video right now, perfect for binge-watching, unwinding after a long day, or finding your next favourite film, as per People.

1 Conclave

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow

MDb Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama, Thriller

2 Challengers

Cast: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Romance, Sports

3 Nickel Boys

Cast: Ethan Cole Sharp, Sam Malone, Najah Bradley

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Genre: Drama

4 No Country for Old Men

Cast: Javier Bardem, Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Crime, Thriller

5 The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Animation, Adventure

6 Totally Killer

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Horror, Comedy

7 American Fiction

Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama

8 Deep Cover

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Crime, Drama

9 Speak No Evil

Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Horror, Thriller

10 Blink Twice

Cast: Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Thriller

From thrilling mysteries and laugh-out-loud comedies to romantic dramas and family-friendly adventures, Prime Video offers movies for every taste.

FAQs

1. What are the best movies to watch on Prime Video right now?

Top picks include Conclave, Challengers, and No Country for Old Men, covering genres like drama, thriller, romance, and crime.

2. Are there family-friendly movies on Prime Video?

Yes! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is perfect for kids and families, offering colorful animation and fun adventures.

3. Which movies are great for thriller and suspense fans?

Conclave, No Country for Old Men, and Blink Twice are ideal for viewers who love gripping storylines and edge-of-your-seat suspense.