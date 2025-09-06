From Conclave to Speak No Evil: 10 must-watch movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2025
Discover the top films streaming now on Amazon Prime Video for your next movie night.
Amazon Prime Video is the go-to place for movie lovers around the world. Beyond fast delivery and convenient shopping, Amazon Prime Video has a treasure trove of movies to turn any evening into a movie night.
Whether you want to laugh, cry, be thrilled, or just escape into another world, Prime Video has titles for everyone. Families can watch animated adventures, and those looking for thought-provoking dramas or inspirational biopics will find plenty to choose from.
Here’s a list of 10 movies to watch on Prime Video right now, perfect for binge-watching, unwinding after a long day, or finding your next favourite film, as per People.
1 Conclave
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow
MDb Rating: 7.4/10
Genre: Drama, Thriller
2 Challengers
Cast: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor
IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
Genre: Romance, Sports
3 Nickel Boys
Cast: Ethan Cole Sharp, Sam Malone, Najah Bradley
IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
Genre: Drama
4 No Country for Old Men
Cast: Javier Bardem, Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Genre: Crime, Thriller
5 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black
IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
Genre: Animation, Adventure
6 Totally Killer
Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Genre: Horror, Comedy
7 American Fiction
Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Comedy, Drama
8 Deep Cover
Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed
IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
Genre: Crime, Drama
9 Speak No Evil
Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi
IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
Genre: Horror, Thriller
10 Blink Twice
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Genre: Thriller
From thrilling mysteries and laugh-out-loud comedies to romantic dramas and family-friendly adventures, Prime Video offers movies for every taste.
FAQs
1. What are the best movies to watch on Prime Video right now?
Top picks include Conclave, Challengers, and No Country for Old Men, covering genres like drama, thriller, romance, and crime.
2. Are there family-friendly movies on Prime Video?
Yes! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is perfect for kids and families, offering colorful animation and fun adventures.
3. Which movies are great for thriller and suspense fans?
Conclave, No Country for Old Men, and Blink Twice are ideal for viewers who love gripping storylines and edge-of-your-seat suspense.
