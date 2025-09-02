Graham Greene movies: From Dances with Wolves to Thunderheart, a look at his notable roles

Graham Greene died at the age of 73 after a prolonged battle with illness on September 1. His manager confirmed the news to CBS News. The Canadian star began his career as a theatre actor, making his mainstream debut in the drama series The Great Detective in 1979. Shortly after, he starred in the 1983 film Running Brave. His Hollywood break came with Dances with Wolves, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in 1991. Graham Greene in TV show 1883.(Instagram/paramountnetwork)

Graham Greene's movies

In Thunderheart (1992), Greene played Walter Crow Horse, an FBI liaison. The plot of the film was about a tense reservation case. He added humor and insight to the film. Then there was Maverick (1994), where he shared the screen with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster.

One of his most heartwarming films is The Education of Little Tree, released in 1997. It is the story of a Cherokee grandfather guiding his grandson. Then, in the iconic film The Green Mile (1999), Greene played Arlen Bitterbuck, a death-row inmate. Although his screen time was short, it was memorable as his acting resonated with audiences.

Hitting mainstream and younger audiences

Greene also worked in action and comedy genres. In Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), he was part of the villain’s crew. He worked with Elijah Wood in North (1994), an iconic comedy film.

Younger viewers saw him in The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), where he played Harry Clearwater, who was grounded and relatable. Meanwhile, in Winter’s Tale (2014), fans saw him in a rather tender role.

One of his last major roles was in the critically acclaimed Wind River (2017), where he played a calm, authoritative tribal police chief who anchored the story. Most recently, Greene was seen in Taika Waititi's Reservation Dogs, Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, and Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King.

In a career spanning over forty years, Greene worked steadily in film and television, moving between dramas, comedies, action films, and family movies. Even in smaller roles, he left a mark. He brought authenticity and weight to every scene, regardless of the role he played.

