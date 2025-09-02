Graham Greene, once nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Kicking Bird in 1990’s Dances with Wolves, has died at the age of 73. He died in a hospital in Toronto on September 1, after having battled an extended illness. Graham Greene net worth: Here's how much late Oscar-nominated ‘Dances with Wolves’ star earned in his career (IMDb)

Greene’s agent, Michael Greene, confirmed the news of his death in a statement to Deadline. “He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed,” he said.

“You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven,” he added in reference to Greene’s previous agent who died in 2013.

Graham Greene’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Greene had a net worth of $1 million. Greene amassed more than 180 acting credits in his career, having appeared in both film and television. Most notably, he appeared on the big screen in Thunderheart, The Green Mile, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Windtalkers, and Dances with Wolves, among others.

Read More | Graham Greene cause of death: How did the ‘Dance With The Wolves’ actor die? All on health issues

Greene also had various television guest roles, including in shows like Murder, She Wrote, L.A. Law, North of 60, American Gods, Riverdale, 1883, and most recently Tulsa King.

Greene was widely respected for his advocacy on behalf of Indigenous actors in Hollywood, having broken barriers for Indigenous representation in film and television. He received the Order of Canada in 2016 and in 2021, he got a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Greene was reportedly hospitalized in 1997 after going through a major depressive episode. He was admitted to a Toronto hospital "after a standoff with police in which he threatened to kill himself,” per the Tampa Bay Times. Authorities said he had been "despondent over matters involving family and friends."

Greene was believed to have recovered with help from fellow actors

Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis. He received an honorary doctor of law degree from Wilfrid Laurier University's Brantford campus in 2008.