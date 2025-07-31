Tulsa King Season 3: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Sylvester Stallone-starrer crime drama series, Tulsa King, is all set to mark its return with the third season in September this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes almost a year after the Tulsa King Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ last September. The finale episode was aired in November 2024. Since then, fans have been keenly waiting for the 79-year-old's return as Dwight Manfredi. The streaming service has now officially announced the release date for the series' third installment. Sylvester Stallone back with Season 3 of Tulsa King

Tulsa King Season 3: When and where to watch?

Paramount+ said that the third season of Tulsa King will mark its return on the platform on September 21, 2025. As of now, the series is confirmed to feature at least nine episodes, starting things off with “Blood and Bourbon,” as per Men's Journal. Much like the last season, fans will get to stream the latest episodes of the show every Sunday.

Tulsa King Season 3: What to expect?

The official description of the series highlights that the third season will mark the introduction of new enemies as Dwight Manfredi continues to expand his empire. He will take on the Dunmires next, dubbed as the “most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet.”

The powerful family does not like to play by old-world rules and will be ultimately "forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family,” Paramount+ stated.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Season 3 of Tulsa King will surprise fans with the introduction of Russell Lee Washington Jr., a role essayed by Samuel L. Jackson. The character is also headlining a spinoff of the series, named NOLA King.

Tulsa King Season 3: Star cast

Besides Sylvester Stallone in the lead, the series also features Martin Starr, Jay Will, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo and Michael Beach among others.

Backed by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series has been executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone as well as Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and others.

FAQs:

1. Is Tulsa King renewed for Season 3?

Yes, the third season of the crime drama series premieres on September 21.

2. Is Tulsa King Season 2 out?

The second season of the show came out in September last year.

3. What should I watch after Tulsa King?

Fans can look forward to NOLA King, which is a spin-off of the series.