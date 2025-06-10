Sylvester Stallone death rumors are false. Here's what sparked ‘RIP’ reactions on social media

Social media users posted ‘RIP Sylvester Stallone’ on Monday amid false claims about the ‘Rambo’ actor's death. The rumor came up after Sly Stone, the revolutionary musician and showman whose Sly and the Family Stone transformed popular music, died on Monday at age 82. Sylvester Stallone death rumors surfaced on Monday(X)

In a statement, Stone's family said that he died following a prolonged battle with COPD. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

How Sly Stone's death sparked false claims about Sylvester Stallone

The confusion was quite simple. Sly Stone, born Sylvester Stewart, shared his first name with Sylvester Stallone.

“BTW, Sylvester Stallone is alive and well...” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Asked my waiter if he heard the news about Sylvester Stallone. He wept,” another one added.

“Sly Stone - not Sylvester Stallone!” a third person tweeted.

Stone was the driving force behind Sly and the Family Stone. He died after a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health issues. The 82-year-old was best known for his performance in 1969 at the historic Woodstock music festival.

He delivered hits like "Dance to the Music," "I Want to Take You Higher," "Family Affair," "Everyday People," "If You Want Me to Stay," and “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”

Stone had a son, Sylvester, with Silva. He had two daughters, Novena Carmel, and Sylvette "Phunne" Stone, whose mother was bandmate Cynthia Robinson.