Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Sly Stone dies at 82: All on wife Kathy Silva, children, and net worth

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 10, 2025 01:51 AM IST

Sly Stone died on Monday, surrounded by his family. Stone was married to model and actress Kathy Silva. He is survived by three children.

Funk pioneer and music legend Sly Stone has passed away at the age of 82. Although the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, Stone had long battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other health complications. He died on Monday, surrounded by his family.

Funk music pioneer Sly Stone died on Monday, surrounded by his family. (REUTERS)
Funk music pioneer Sly Stone died on Monday, surrounded by his family. (REUTERS)

Who was Sly Stone?

Born Sylvester Stewart, Stone was the creative force behind Sly and the Family Stone, the genre-blending band that delivered hits such as “Everyday People,” “Stand!” and “Family Affair." The group helped shape the musical and cultural landscape of the late 1960s and early ’70s.

Sly Stone Family

Stone was married to model and actress Kathy Silva, with whom he famously tied the knot on stage during a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 5, 1974, before a crowd of about 21,000 fans. The couple divorced in 1976. They had one son, Sylvester Stewart Jr., born in 1973.

Stone also fathered two daughters: Sylvetta Stewart, from his relationship with Sly and the Family Stone trumpeter Cynthia Robinson, and Novena Carmel, whose mother is Deborah King, daughter of legendary blues musician B.B. King. 

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stone’s net worth was estimated at $500,000 as of 2024.

Also Read: Sly Stone cause of death: How did funk music icon die? All on health issues and more

Stone's family released a statement, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
