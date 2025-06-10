Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Sly Stone cause of death: How did funk music icon die? All on health issues and more

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2025 01:31 AM IST

Sly Stone, San Francisco deejay turned funk music icon, has died, his family announced on Monday. He was 82.

Sly Stone died following complications from COPD(X)
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family,” USA Today cited Stone's family. 

"While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come," his family's statement continued.

Cause of Death

Stone’s family confirmed his death was due to complications from COPD, a progressive lung disease that obstructs airflow, combined with unspecified 'other underlying health issues'. 

COPD, often linked to smoking or long-term exposure to irritants, causes symptoms like breathlessness and chronic cough, as per mayoclinic.org.

By 2020, Stone’s health had deteriorated significantly. Questlove’s documentary Sly Lives! (2025) noted he lacked motor function, struggled to speak in full sentences, and had limited physical capacity, though his mental lucidity remained. Producer Joseph Patel explained Stone’s absence from new interviews in the film, citing his frail condition. 

Health issues

Stone’s decades-long struggle with substance abuse, particularly cocaine and PCP, likely exacerbated his health problems. His 2023 memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), detailed heavy drug use from the 1960s, including carrying a violin case of drugs. 

He achieved sobriety in 2019, but prior damage may have contributed to lung and heart issues. A 2011 hospitalization for heart problems during a cocaine charge arraignment suggests cardiovascular strain. 


