Graham Greene cause of death: How did the ‘Dance With The Wolves’ actor die? All on health issues

Oscar-nominated Canadian actor Graham Greene passed away on Monday, September 1, at a hospital in Toronto. Greene's agent confirmed his death to Deadline with a statement saying that the 73-year-old died of natural causes after battling a long illness. Graham Greene with his wife, Hilary Blackmore.(Graham Greene on X)

“He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed,” the statement read. “You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven,” it added. Smith was Greene's longtime agent and passed away in 2013. Further details about what illness Green was suffering from were reported on by Deadline.

Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, their daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene and grandson, Tarlo.

Who was Graham Greene?

Graham Green, in his decades-long acting career, starred in some of the iconic movies in Hollywood. He was notably the first indigenous, First Nation actor to make it big in Hollywood Green was born in on June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken, on the Six Nations Reserve.

Having started in Canadian and English theatre in the 1970s, Greene got his first major screen breakthrough with the Canadian TV series, 'The Great Detective,' in 1979. Four years later, he acted in his first feature film in 1983. His collaboration with director Kevin Costner turned him into a big name in Hollywood. Their 1990 Western film. Dances with Wolves landed 12 Oscar nominations, including one for Greene.

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Molly’s Game (2017) were some of the notable films he did over his 45-year acting career.