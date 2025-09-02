Will Smith claps back at AI concert backlash by performing for a crowd of cats

Will Smith has turned an awkward AI slip into comedy. The actor and rapper, 56, faced backlash earlier in August after sharing an Instagram clip that used AI-generated fans cheering during a performance. The post left followers baffled and sparked jokes from Green Day. Now Smith is showing he is in on the gag, posting a fresh video of himself rapping to a stadium packed with digital cats. Will Smith reacts to his AI concert backlash.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Will Smith performs for cats

“Crowd was poppin’ tonite!!” Smith captioned the video, which shows him hyping up the feline audience. Fans laughed at the move, with one writing that they “love the way Will handles these haters.” Questlove chimed in with a blunt, “That scared me.”

How it started

The joke comes two weeks after Smith drew heat for his August 12 Instagram upload. That earlier video showed him performing “You Can Make It,” walking the barricade, and slapping hands with fans. Signs in the crowd carried messages like, “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. Thx Will.” At first glance, it looked heartfelt. But users quickly spotted the flaws. Some fans had feet for hands, while another sign was mangled, reading “Lov U Fresh Princ6.”

An actress, Heather-Ashley Boyer, even claimed her face and body appeared in the clip without her consent, in the comment section.

Also read: Michael Bay vs Will Smith: What led to Fast and Loose exit? Controversy explained

Green Day piles on

Smith’s misstep didn’t go unnoticed by fellow musicians. Just a day before his cat-crowd post, Green Day uploaded footage of their own fans rocking out to Basket Case, cheekily captioned, “Don’t need A.I. for our crowds.” The timing made it clear what they were referencing.

Smith has spent the summer touring Europe with his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story, which was released in March. He is set to close out the run in Paris on September 2. The AI chatter follows a long summer of performances, but it isn’t the first time Smith’s name has been tied to bizarre artificial intelligence clips. According to People, in 2023, an odd viral video of him eating spaghetti—distorted and clunky—became a meme, later dubbed the “Will Smith Eating Spaghetti” test by Forbes.

