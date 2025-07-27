Will Smith's son, Jaden, on drugs? Watch bizarre behavior in Paris

Jaden Smith, son of actor Will Smith, is no stranger to the celebrity life. However, some of his choices have sparked concerns amongst those in his close circle. Jaden Smith was photographed exiting two Paris party spots in a beanie, with a bong.(Reuters)

Jaden was reportedly busted recently, while on a drug binge with friends in Paris.

Now, a new video has emerged showing Jaden engaging in what can only be called bizarre behavior on Parisian streets.

What is Jaden Smith doing in the video?

The video shows Jaden, 27, in a red outfit – hoodie and pants, on the streets of Paris.

He appears to make gestures with his hands, before clutching his head with both hands. Jaden is then seen crossing the street. While it is entirely possible he was listening to music, and really feeling it – given that his hoodie would have kept earphones, or EarPods out of view, the actions are still quite strange to the neutral passerby.

One person on X said as much, “Unfortunately, that’s his dancing people. Probably listening to some really kick ass music.”

Others attributed the behavior to drug consumption, with one user saying "Thats the side effect of meth for sure". Another quipped it was a ‘reminder’ not to do drugs.

Jaden Smith's drug habits have close ones worried

Jaden's recent reported drug bust has scared those close to him that he could be headed off the rails. The rapper was photographed exiting two Paris party spots in a beanie, with a bong.

“It's not a good look, especially as cannabis is illegal in France, where the legal possession amount and use is a criminal offense. Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home. And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he's probably avoiding them altogether,” a source told RadarOnline.

“Jaden's a sweet kid and he means well, but his parents are not helping. He's misunderstood. He's been spoiled his whole life, so he's used to doing whatever he wants and making people laugh – often at the cost of looking ridiculous. Jaden's been completely let off the leash. He's making a lot of people very upset. Once so cool, he's making it look foolish,” the source added.