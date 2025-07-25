Jaden Smith's drug habit sparks fear among friends, Will Smith's son busted in Paris: ‘Completely let off the leash’

Hollywood star Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, has sparked serious concerns among fans and close circles after a reported drug bust in Paris. The incident has led many to fear that the young star might be heading down a troubling path. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attend premiere together.(REUTERS)

Jaden Smith sparks concern

As per a report by RadarOnline, Jaden was recently busted in an apparent drug binge while partying with friends in Paris. Now, his closest ones are scared that he is way off the rails.

The rapper got into the spotlight for his drug use recently after he was photographed exiting two party spots in Paris in a beanie and with a bong.

"It's not a good look, especially as cannabis is illegal in France, where the legal possession amount and use is a criminal offense. Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home. And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he's probably avoiding them altogether,” a source told the outlet.

At the moment, Will Smith is busy working on his music comeback, while mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, is focusing on new projects following the cancellation of her Red Table Talk by Facebook Watch in 2022.

“Jaden's a sweet kid and he means well, but his parents are not helping. He's misunderstood. He's been spoiled his whole life, so he's used to doing whatever he wants and making people laugh – often at the cost of looking ridiculous. Jaden's been completely let off the leash. He's making a lot of people very upset. Once so cool, he's making it look foolish,” added the source.

In 2023, Jaden said his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced psychedelic drugs to him and the rest of the family. During the Psychedelic Science conference, the Karate Kid star said, “I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family.”

More about Will Smith’s family

Will Smith became a father for the first time in 1992 when he welcomed his son Trey Smith with his then-wife Sheree Zampino. The couple eventually separated, and Will went on to marry Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997.

Will and Jada had two children together, Jaden and Willow, in 1998 and 2000, respectively. Will has previously spoken about his parenting style, which is rooted in respect and treating his children as individuals. The family has allowed their children the freedom to express themselves and make their own choices, as seen in Jaden's decision to ask for emancipation at the age of 15.