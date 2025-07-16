Will Smith considers name change as he finds out family's surprising connection to Wales: ‘I'm gonna be…’

Will Smith might be considering changing his name after learning about his family's unexpected connection to Wales. During an interview with BBC Radio Wales, Smith hilariously introduced himself as “Welsh Smith” when host Lucy Owen pointed out several ties between his home state of Pennsylvania and Welsh culture. Will Smith contemplated changing his name after learning his hometown is named after a Welsh physician(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Will Smith or Welsh Smith?

On BBC Radio Wales, the host highlighted how Will Smith's old neighborhood, Wynnefield, was named after a Welsh doctor, Thomas Wynne. His mother’s hometown, Bryn Mawr, also shares its name with a village in Wales.

The revelation amused Smith, and he laughed, “So I’m Welsh! I’m Welsh, basically. That’s what we’re saying.” Owen replied, “Yes, Will! This is what I’m trying to say. You are Welsh, and we are claiming you.” The witty exchange left fans smiling on the show.

“That might be my new name,” Will Smith further joked. “Welsh Smith. I’m gonna be Welsh Smith.” The host later noted that Bryn Mawr, where Smith owns a home, means “big hill” in Welsh. Smith laughed, “Big Will lives in Big Hill. This is crazy.”

When Owen teased that he could turn it into a rap, the actor didn’t miss a beat: “Big hill, big Will, big still!”

Will Smith has been back on the mic, touring his first studio album in nearly two decades, Based on a True Story, which dropped in March. The global tour began in Morocco on June 25 and hits five UK cities between August 24 and 30, including a stop in Cardiff on August 25.

Smith shared on BBC Radio Wales that he and DJ Jazzy Jeff recorded early tracks in the UK.

