Will Smith sparks bankruptcy claims after selling multiple properties amid marriage speculation

Will Smith is in trouble again, but not for slapping someone, rather, the actor is reportedly having financial troubles. According to The Blast, the actor is quietly liquidating multiple properties in an effort to ease mounting financial pressures. Insiders say that rising expenses, persistent career setbacks, and speculation over his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith have begun to take a serious toll on his multi‑million dollar wealth. Ever since the Oscar slapgate controversy, Smith has been facing several issues. Will Smith facing financial woes(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Will Smith- Jada Pinkett Smith heading for divorce?

Insiders tell the publication that Smith is struggling to manage the costs tied to several high‑value homes, some occupied jointly by his estranged wife. The couple reportedly lives apart now, yet he continues paying the bills on both residences. Sources suggest their financial strain could worsen if they finalize a divorce, especially if they are unable to agree on splitting assets.

Earlier this year, Will listed his Woodland Hills property for $2 million and sold a five‑bedroom Maryland mansion for about $795,000. Reports call these moves “strategic cash grabs” aimed at keeping his finances stable in uncertain times. The timing comes as his income takes a dent, from dwindling box office draws to post‑Oscar fallout and the flop of his comeback album.

The slap incident at the Oscars continues to shadow his career, limiting high‑paying offers. Gladly, sources note he is far from broke. But with career earnings cooling and lifestyle costs rising, Smith is entering what might be one of his toughest chapters yet.

Failed music career revival

His attempt to rekindle his music career with the 2025 album Based on a True Story also stumbled, and reportedly sold only 300 copies in the UK. Collaborations with Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, and son Jaden Smith were not enough to spark a comeback, reinforcing that nostalgia alone does not guarantee chart success.

FAQs

1. Why is Will Smith selling his houses?

He is reportedly selling multiple properties to cover rising expenses and offset declining income from his recent films and music projects.

2. Did Will Smith’s income decline after the Oscars incident?

Yes, studios have been cautious about hiring him following the 2022 Oscars controversy, which impacted his career opportunities.

3. How did Will Smith’s comeback album perform?

The 2025 album Based on a True Story failed to enter the Billboard 200 and sold under 300 copies in the UK, falling short of commercial expectations.