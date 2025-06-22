Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscar: Is a competitive win still possible?

Tom Cruise will finally be receiving an Oscar after decades in the film industry. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had announced earlier this week that he would be given an Honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards in November, celebrating his lifetime contributions to cinema, Deadline reported. The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor, who at 62 is still one of Hollywood’s most bankable and enduring stars, has never taken home a competitive Oscar despite being nominated four times. Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscar by the Academy.(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Why is Tom Cruise receiving an honorary Oscar?

The Academy said that the honorary recognition is for Cruise’s ‘extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement’, particularly for his commitment to enriching theatrical experience, to the filmmaking and stunt communities.

Cruise will be honored alongside production designer Wynn Thomas, choreographer and actor Debbie Allen, and Dolly Parton, who will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Although Cruise is being bestowed with the honorary recognition, the big question remains: Will this end the Mission: Impossible actor’s chances of winning a competitive Academy Award? Well, history suggests otherwise.

Past Oscar winners prove an honorary award doesn't end the race

As per Deadline, actors like Paul Newman and Henry Fonda both received honorary Oscars before they won Best Actor in the very next year. Additionally, Laurence Olivier, who won an Honorary Oscar in 1947, clinched Best Actor two years later. Harold Russell took home both an Honorary and a competitive Oscar in the same year.

Some stars like Peter O’Toole initially resisted the gesture in fear that the honorary accolade was a consolation; they went on to receive further nominations. Moreover, figures outside of acting, like Ennio Morricone and Spike Lee also turned their honorary recognition into competitive wins later.

The Deadline report added that the timing for Tom Cruise may be auspicious, too. The actor is currently filming a project with Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The Birdman filmmaker’s next project is expected to release next year, which places it squarely in the running for the 99th Academy Awards. Tom Cruise could still find himself holding the elusive golden statue if the performance matches the prestige.

So, while November's honorary award marks long-overdue recognition, it doesn’t close the curtain on Cruise’s Oscar journey. It might just be the prelude to his biggest role yet, an Oscar winner.

FAQs

Why didn't Tom Cruise win the Oscar?

Despite four nominations, Tom Cruise has faced tough competition each time. His performances were critically acclaimed, but others edged him out during award season.

Why is Tom Cruise getting an honorary Oscar?

The Academy is recognizing Cruise for his lifetime contribution to cinema, including his work as an actor, producer, and champion of theatrical experience.

Has Tom Cruise ever been up for an Oscar?

Yes. He has been nominated four times: twice for Best Actor (Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire), once for Best Supporting Actor (Magnolia), and once as a producer for Best Picture (Top Gun: Maverick).