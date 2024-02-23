Tom Cruise secures lead role in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's secret collab with Warner Bros. and Legendary

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is set to headline the upcoming cinematic extravaganza helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, marking a major collaboration between two powerhouse talents in the industry. The eagerly anticipated project, which is reportedly in development under the banners of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, has already generated considerable buzz among movie enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. This will mark Alejandro’s first English 2015 smash The Revenant. Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher in the film adaptation of the books.

While specific plot details for the upcoming film remain undisclosed, rumors of Warner Bros. and Legendary negotiating to acquire the project are circulating online as per Deadline. This marks Iñárritu's return to English-language cinema since the 2015 hit The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, nearly a decade ago.

More details on Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next

Tom Cruise, who recently inked a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop both original and franchise films in 2024, appears to be in a favorable position. According to reports, Iñárritu wrote the script in 2023, with co-writers Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone.

If the film comes into action, this would mark a reunion for Dinelaris and Giacobone, who previously collaborated on the script for Iñárritu's acclaimed 2014 film Birdman. The film which starred Michael Keaton previously won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Tom Cruise's recent works

As far as his career is concerned, Cruise is currently filming the next installment of the Mission movie and is working with Doug Liman on a much awaited space project for Universal. Although the genre of the Iñárritu film is still unknown, Cruise's involvement seems to be a change of pace for the action star, who is best known for high-octane movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible.