 Tom Cruise calls it quits with Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova
Tom Cruise calls it quits with Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova after meeting kids

Tom Cruise calls it quits with Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova after meeting kids

ByAshima Grover
Feb 22, 2024 05:40 PM IST

The Tom Cruise break-up news follows despite his relationship seemingly going strong with now ex-Elsina Khayrova.

It may have seemed as if Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova were going strong, especially after their London appearance earlier this month. However, their relationship reportedly “ran its course”, as a source told The Sun US.

Tom Cruise claims singlehood after breaking up with Elsina Khayrova.

Following a series of dates in February, the 61-year-old Mission Impossible star and his 36-year-old Russian socialite ex-girlfriend have amicably parted ways since they live in the same block in London. The pair also attended a London gala dinner to support the Air Ambulance Charity but reached the venue separately.

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova break up

The anonymous source told The Sun that ending things on a bad note “would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift”. With no hard feelings between them, the relationship “simply ran its course”.

Page Six reported that Cruise met with Khayrova's children earlier this week. She has a son and daughter from her former marriage to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov. Elsina and Tsvetkov called it quits in 2021 after disputing over their property. Tsvetkov told the Daily Mail that the divorce cost him £150 million ($188 million),

How Tom Cruise met Elsina Khayrova

Despite the Top Gun actor's relationship appearing to take the steady route with Elsina and them being “very close” to each other (Daily Mail), things have taken a different turn altogether. Cruise had supposedly met Khayrova, who's reportedly a Putin-allied politician's daughter, through her friend. They were introduced at one of Tom's exclusive Sunday tea parties in his London penthouse. Several sources claim that the couple has been dating since December.

Tom Cruise also has three children from his past marriages. Daughter Isabella and son Connor were adopted in 1992 and 1995, respectively. He shares them with ex Nicole Kidman. On the other hand, he has a 17-year-old daughter, Suri, with Katie Holmes.

