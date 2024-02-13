Tom Cruise has made relationship with Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova official: Report

Tom Cruise has reportedly made it official with his new girlfriend, Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36. “It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy.” Tom Cruise has reportedly made it official with his new girlfriend, Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova (Elsina Khayrova/Instagram, Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS)

They added, “Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Both Cruise, 61, and Khayrova reportedly recently attended a dinner in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity. Prince William was the guest of honour here.

Friends have confirmed that the duo spends most of the time at Khayrova’s multimillion-dollar apartment in Knightsbridge, London. On many occasions, they dined privately at several exclusive London restaurants.’

The duo first fuelled romance rumours after reportedly canoodling at a party in London’s Mayfair neighbourhood in December last year. “They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her,” an eyewitness told the Daily Mail at the time.

Cruise has been married three times in the past. He tied the knot with Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. Khayrova separated from her ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022.

Tsetkov opened up about their bitter three-year divorce battle in 2023. He said the feud cost him more than $150 million.

“Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” he said. “I’m happy for her, I wish her all the best.”