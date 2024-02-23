Whitewashing Zendaya: Korean media faces backlash for their ‘weird’ obsession amid Dune 2 promotion

Hollywood superstars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler are currently on a promotional tour for their upcoming film Dune 2, traveling overseas to engage with fans and promote the film. Their recent arrival in Korea for event promotions was met with considerable excitement. However, enthusiasm turned to scrutiny when people noticed something unusual in Zendaya's picture afterward. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler are currently on a promotional tour for their upcoming film Dune 2(X, Dune 2 promotional pics from Seoul)

K-media criticsed for whitewashing Zendaya

The renowned star who identifies as African American met with a warm welcome as she arrived at the airport rocking the long black trenchcoat. Alongside, both Chalamet and Zendaya embraced the local culture, donning outfits crafted by Korean designer Juun.J. However, fans were taken aback when they noticed Zendaya's complexion appeared washed out in several photos from the Dune: Part 2 promotions in Korea, nearly blending with Chalamet's, contrary to non-whitewashed photos.

Over time, fans have consistently spoken out against the practice of whitewashing idols with deeper skin tones. This involves editing photos and videos to make their skin appear lighter, aligning with industry beauty standards. So, this time it happened again during the viral ‘aegyo’ moment of the stars, the internet failed to maintain calm.

“Not even Zendaya is safe from Korean's weird obsession with whitewashing”, a user wrote on the internet displeased with the whitewashed treatment. Others said, The Korean media whitewashing ZENDAYA!! They will whitewash anyone and everyone…, “ZENDAYA NOT ESCAPING THE WHITEWASHING????????”, “YALL WHITEWASHING ZENDAYA I CANT”, “zendaya being a victim of whitewashing too.”

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet living their K-pop moment

Hollywood A-listers Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet took the internet by storm with their recent visit to Seoul, South Korea. The duo, known for their magical on-screen chemistry, embraced the K-pop culture in a way that has fans swooning. The two were caught sending out some flying hearts and kisses alongside the signature cute act popular among K-pop idols also referred to as the ‘aegyo’ moment. Check out.

Dune 2 release date

Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated Dune: Part Two is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1, 2024. The film has received thrilling first reactions and impressive reviews. Read here. Apart from the leading members, the film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux in key roles.