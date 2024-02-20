BTS' Jungkook joins LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, reported to star in J-Hope’s OST album

BTS' J-Hope is gearing up for a double release as he announced his latest album and documentary on his 30th birthday, February 18. Titled HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, the album is set to debut in March and is rumored to feature a star-studded lineup, including Jungkook, Yoon Mirae, and more. Fans speculate potential collaboration between J-Hope and BTS member Jungkook for HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1(pic credit- bighit music, source music, hybe label)

From Jungkook to Huh Yunjin, stars to feature on J-Hope’s new album

Also read: Doctor Slump Ep 7-8 review: Park Hyung Sik heartbroken over Park Shin Hye’s past love life

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

BTS member, currently fulfilling his military duties, is dropping a special 6-track OST album on March 29th. Fans are buzzing not just about the new music, but also about the album's special editions: two CD versions and a Weverse exclusive. But wait, there's more! The cover art features hidden text that has ARMY (BTS's devoted fanbase) in a frenzy. Though the image is unclear, fans have somehow deciphered who might be collaborating on each track.

Are we getting Hope-Kook on J-Hope’s OST album?

Fans were quick to speculate that J-Hope's collaborator could be his fellow BTS member, Jungkook. In the INTERLUDE version, BTS ARMYs observed a blurry detail in the released images, prompting speculation about a potential collaboration. A snippet of the particular section on social media, suggests mention of “with Jung Kook of BTS.”

Also read: K-dramas season 2 cancelled by Netflix: Doctor Slump to My Demon and more

LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin to feature in Hope on The Street

Numerous South Korean media outlets have suggested that Huh Yunjin from BTS' labelmate LE SSERAFIM could be teaming up with J-Hope for his upcoming project. Known for her exceptional dancing skills, Huh Yunjin shares a similar talent with J-Hope, leading fans to believe in the possibility of this collaboration.

Yoon Mirae and J-Hope’s collab on the cards?

Natasha Shanta Reid, also known as Yoon Mi Rae, is an American-born solo rapper and singer based in South Korea. Speculations about her featuring on J-Hope's album arose when she posted a photo with J-Hope on Instagram, suggesting they were collaborating. Additionally, Gaeko from Dynamic Duo is also assumed to be part of the album.

Where to stream J-Hope’s new documentary

A six-part documentary series will also be available to stream on Prime Video in addition to the album. The teaser for the same was released earlier. The series will revolve around Hobi's sense of style as he journeys to various locations to connect with street dancers and share cultures. These destinations include Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju.