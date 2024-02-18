BTS' J-Hope celebrates first and last birthday in military with fellow soldiers: ‘Didn’t feel lonely this birthday'

BTS singer J-Hope is celebrating his 30th birthday in the military. On this occasion, he took to his personal Instagram account and posted photos from the ‘Hobi day.’ From celebrating the day with his fellow soldiers to spotting birthday banners during his recent outing, the singer gave a glimpse of his special day. Also read: J-Hope wishes BTS ARMY ‘Happy Hope Day’ BTS' singer J-Hope turned 30.

J-Hope in Seoul

In the first photo, J-Hope, in a black outfit, was seen posing with a heart-shaped cake. This was followed by glimpses from his recent break, where he enjoyed visiting the J-Hope Forest in Seoul Forest Park. He shared a selfie with the J bench alongside more photos from the park.

J-Hope kept it casual. He wore a white T-shirt under a denim jacket and pants. He sported glasses, a black beanie and a face mask. This was followed by a glimpse of gifts received by the singer, including flowers and a package from Louis Vuitton.

J-Hope celebrates 30th birthday with fellow soldiers

The highlight of the post was J-Hope holding a pink cake as he celebrated his birthday with his fellow soldiers. All of them were seen in uniform and in spirit of the occasion. He also dropped a photo of a birthday banner, put up by fans, acknowledging their love and hard work.

Sharing the photos, the Arson singer wrote in the caption, “Happy hobi day.” Fans are extremely happy to finally see the photos of their favourite singer, which has become even more rare as he is enlisted in the military.

Hobi on celebrating birthday away from home

Hobi went on to cheer his fans with a lengthy note on Weverse. Opening up about celebrating his first birthday, away from fans, friends, BTS members and even family, in the military, he said that it wasn't lonesome for him.

Birthday boy J-Hope thanks ARMY for birthday wishes.

He said, "ARMY It's Hoseok. It's... It's fascinating! My birthday is coming... I thought my birthday wouldn't come while serving in the military... It's already February 18th. Hahahaha! What does that mean? It's! "Time goes by..." Hahahaha It was so fascinating that the four legs were a little long. Anyway, it's my first and last birthday as a soldier...! I can feel your love and interest these days I think it's because the reactions of the people around me and the events you do feel whole with your skin!!! It's fascinating, and my shoulders are kind of.. It's going up and wrong. It's all because of our ARMY, right?"

BTS' J-Hope: I didn't feel lonely this birthday

“In my heart, you're always at the center of any situation... It's a big part that I haven't forgotten while promoting for over 10 years. It's not enough to express it all the time, but thank you so much! Thank you so much for being our fan and being a fan of J-hope again and I love you!!! Thanks to you, I didn't feel lonely this birthday either! I'll be discharged from the military and say hello in a cool way! Thank you.”

Meanwhile, BTS' agency J-Hope will drop a special album in March. Titled as HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, it will a total of six tracks, alongside HOPE ON THE STREET, a docuseries that trails J-Hope’s dance journey. Pre orders will begin on February 19 at 11 am (KST). The album will release on March 29, at 1 pm KST.

