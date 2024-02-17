J-Hope wishes BTS ARMY ‘Happy Hope Day’, shares his pic as he steps out ahead of 30th birthday. See post

BTS member J-Hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, shared a photo of himself a day ahead of his 30th birthday on February 18. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, J-Hope posted several pictures as he stepped out. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope proudly leads soldier trainees in 20 km ruck march as drill instructor) BTS' J-Hope started his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023.

J-Hope shares pics ahead of his birthday

In the first picture, a poster of the BTS rapper was seen on a pole in the street. On it was written, "Happy J-Hope Day." Sharing it, J-Hope wrote, "Happy." In the next photo, another poster of J-Hope was seen. The rapper wrote, "hope" while sharing the picture.

The last picture featured J-Hope himself as he posed outdoors. He leaned against a glass wall which had his poster. He shared it with "day" written on the photo. For his day out, J-Hope wore a white T-shirt under a denim jacket and pants. He also wore a black beanie, glasses and a face mask.

J-Hope shared photos on Instagram.

J-Hope is currently serving in the military

J-Hope started his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023. Earlier this month, in pictures which emerged online, the rapper was seen leading soldier trainees through a 20km (12.5-mile) ruck march. J-Hope smiled, wearing a neon vest and carrying a hand signal light as he stood with soldier trainees. In a series of photos, J-Hope bonded with his fellow soldiers and posed happily for the cameras.

J-Hope's letter to fans last year

In December last year, taking to Weverse, J-Hope penned a long note for fans. A part of J-Hope's letter read, "It seems like this year I moved and did various activities by keeping enlistment in clear focus. I even went to award show(s) alone as I wanted to show you the parts I couldn't show since then, even participated in big shows in Paris, even did a song collaboration with a person I respect a lot as present for you guys before I enlist to repay you all, even prepared a few little contents for you guys so you can feel my warmth while I'm doing my service."

He had added, "I did activities busily and fiercely like this and then enlisted. Like that, it has already been 9 months while running as a soldier. Already!!? I'm preparing to see the sun of the (day of my) discharge. (Of course... it ends in October though...) What I end up feeling though, is nothing but except the thought that I want to show you my cool side again, and as much as that, I miss you all so much!"

J-Hope talked about fellow BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. He wrote, “While also missing our members too, also worrying (for them), while also feeling a sense of relatability on the other hand... it also gives me strength...! I can say since I experienced it first but..! I believe they would feel the same for sure!!... hehe.”

