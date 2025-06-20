Malayalam producers to ask actors and crew to sign ‘no drugs’ affidavit with remuneration contract during shoots

The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has decided to require Mollywood cast and crew to sign a ‘no drugs’ affidavit along with their remuneration contract. An OnManorama report claims that the KFPA is doing this to keep filming locations drug-free. (Also Read: Producer-actor Sandra Thomas claims budgets are being set aside on Mollywood sets for drugs: ‘Everyone is aware of it’) File photo from the set of Mammootty's Bazooka that was released this year.

KFPA to take strict action against drugs

The KFPA proposes making it mandatory for actors and technicians to sign a ‘no drugs’ affidavit along with their remuneration contract. The plan is to implement this on 26 June, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. These affidavits will prevent the signee from taking drugs not just at the filming location but also at their accommodations.

The KPFA has written to FEFKA and AMMA to rope them in. FEFKA has already reportedly agreed to co-sign this initiative, while AMMA will discuss it at their general body meeting before taking a stand. They have been asked to share their opinion by 24 June. Should the idea be approved, actors, technicians and everyone involved in filming will be required to sign the affidavit. They will be held accountable for any violation of said agreement and for causing losses to the producer.

Malayalam film industry and drugs

This comes after Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in April for alleged drug use before being released on bail. Back then, when police tried to catch hold of him at a hotel, he fled. His co-actor Vincy Aloshious also accused him of misbehaviour on set after taking drugs. He was disciplined by AMMA for the incident.

In the same month, directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were arrested for possession of drugs. Producer Haseeb Malabar accused Sreenath Bhasi of demanding ‘stuff’ like cannabis during a film shoot. In May, accusations have also surfaced of producers setting aside budgets to provide drugs to stars during shooting, by Sandra Thomas.