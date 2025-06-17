With Alappuzha Gymkhana, Khalid Rahman reignites the sports drama free of its genre clichés

For as long as I can remember, the sports drama genre in Indian Cinema has been about the underdog story. Films in this genre chart the predictable arc of a character who is initially treated as a throwaway, an extra. Then they survive, persevere, and learn the game day in and day out to ultimately become a master. There is no question about it, the protagonist will win in the end. Sure, there is nothing wrong with that story, but why do we insist on this template over and over again? Surely, not everyone is cut out for a game or destined to be a champion. Alappuzha Gymkhana is available to stream on SonyLiv.

Khalid Rahman's Alappuzha Gymkhana is one of those rare sports dramas that understands this very contradiction. The idea that figuring out can be a sport of its own, where there will be a mix of wins and losses. Rahman's fifth feature is a joyous, welcoming departure from the pitiless cliches of the genre of a sports film, a sort of clutter-breaker that punches the genre itself to secure the win. (Also read: Tourist Family marks the arrival of a major new voice in Abishan Jeevinth)

The premise

The film sets off unassumingly, when Jojo (a charming performance from Naslen) has an incredulous idea. He convinces his gang- Shifas Ahmed (Sandeep Pradeep), Shifas ‘Cheruth’ Ali (Franco Francis), DJ (Baby Jean), and Shanavas (Shiva Hariharan) to get into boxing, as that can get them easily into college through the sports quota. Later, a self-taught fighter, Deepak (a scene-stealing turn from Ganapathi), also joins. Their shared conviction is what gives the film its light-hearted energy: these boys do not know much about what's in store for them in the upcoming few weeks, and are up for the demands of the game. Their earnestness is the right step in the direction.

The physical training begins, and from hereon, Alappuzha Gymkhana traces the journey of these boys as they prepare for the district-level games. Rahman's control over the tone of the film is utterly refreshing here. The boys share a doggedness as a whole, but what is unmistakable is that each of them arrives at the game with their quirks and concerns. That shows in the way they enter the ring and face the opponent.

Jojo is excellent at boosting the morale of his boys when needed, but is not too sure about his own game. He understands it just in time, and Rahman gracefully welcomes that wisdom. But then Cheruth shows what he is capable of in the ring, and the mood of the team suddenly shifts. Their coach (Lukman Avaran) is exacting and determined, but the film is intelligent enough not to give him a flat, unidimensional role. It is not like he can do no wrong, or that he is simply always correct about his instincts. At the end, he is just as capable of losing his calm.

More to life than just winning

But Alappuzha Gymkhana is so much more than just the idea of winning. Yes, the game matters to these boys for the time being, but thank goodness this film makes it clear that this is not the end of the world. This is a film that truly gets these boys and their careless, uninhibited spirit. Rahman builds their story just with the sheer force of conviction, peppering the narrative with their idiosyncratic day-to-day practice sessions. There's a lot of love and dignity for these boys here. The film does not boast of walking over these kids with a superior sort of intelligence, and dares them to see what lies beyond the next few days. Jojo sees himself a little too clearly by the end, and that little pronouncement is no less than a win.

Unlike so many other sports dramas of yore, Alappuzha Gymkhana prioritises the life-force that these boys bring to the ring and does not punish them for their somewhat naive choices. The boys lose at certain points, accept defeat, and continue to cheer on for their friends. There's no self-aggrandising on the fact that one of them won or the other lost. It is all part of the game, is it not? Just like life. The boys work as a team, and their collective bond is so much bigger and valuable than winning or losing. Alappuzha Gymkhana is one of those films that might or might not inspire a young kid to take up boxing, but it will reaffirm the idea that whatever they may take up in life at some point, they might as well give it their all. Such is life, it gives you chances and then asks one fine morning, ‘Are you ready to fight for what's yours?’

