Naslen’s popular Malayalam films to watch on OTT if you liked Alappuzha Gymkhana

Naslen-starrer sports comedy titled Alappuzha Gymkhana marked its highly awaited OTT premiere after two months of its theatrical release. Packed with a solid plotline, some witty liners and a stellar ensemble cast, Alappuzha Gymkhana is already making its way into the hearts of fans. From the hit Premalu to Super Sharanya, here are binge-worthy films of Naslen. Notably, these films not only showcase Naslen's craft but also his enigmatic charm with perfect dialogue delivery and strong characters.

Naslen’s films to watch on OTTplay Premium

Naslen K. Gafoor's romantic-comedy titled Premalu is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year 2024 that also secured his entry into the ₹100-crore club. Starring alongside Mamitha Baiju, this rom-com revolves around a boy named Sachin who enrolls for a GATE course. However, things take a turn when he falls for an IT girl. Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, and Shyam Mohan play other pivotal roles.

Featuring Anaswara Rajan in the titular role, this coming-of-age drama film revolves around a timid girl who navigates the ups and downs of her college life. From a troubled love life to unwanted advances and anxiety, the film explores the young girl’s journey to a chaotic adulthood. Mamitha Baiju, Arjun Ashokan, and Naslen appear in supporting roles.

Arun D. Jose’s coming-of-age dramedy stars Naslen in the lead role along with Mathew Thomas, Nikhila Vimal, and Binu Pappu in the ensemble cast. The plot revolves around Akhil and Athira's lives as they pursue love against the odds of family and society. The young couple decide to elope and get married with the help of friends.

The star-studded ensemble is anchored by Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony, Naslen, Dinoy Paulose, and Ranjita Menon in the lead. Afsal Abdul Latheef’s comedy-drama film features Naslen as the youngest son of the patriarch Pathrose. The plot revolves around a gas agency worker and his three sons, whose lives change after the arrival of their grandmother. From family drama to eccentric adventures, this film has it all to keep you hooked. Naslen’s character as a petty thief reflects on versatility of roles.

Why watch Alappuzha Gymkhana

If you’re still pondering whether to keep the ‘knockout comedy’ Alappuzha Gymkhana in your watchlist. We list down some reasons why it makes for a compelling watch for the weekend.

Premalu actor Naslen headlines this sports comedy film with the fine talent of Khalid Rahman (director) and Lukman Avaran and Ganapathi S Poduval in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a group of friends who embark on a challenging journey to train at the state-level boxing competition as amateur boxers for college entrance after failing in academics. Whether it is their misadventures or the edgy dialogues with a blend of humour and quirky characters, the movie takes you on a joyful ride. Lukman Avaran plays the boxing coach at the eponymous training center. Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, Shiva Hariharan, and Anagha Ravi also appear in lead roles.