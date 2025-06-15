Alappuzha Gymkhana star Sandeep Pradeep on performing the body-swap sequences in Padakkalam | Exclusive

Malayalam actor Sandeep Pradeep is enjoying the attention he is receiving for Padakkalam in addition to the success of his most recent movie, Alappuzha Gymkhana. Many people have praised his portrayal of Jithin in this fantasy thriller as a complex and enjoyable performance. The Falimy star talked about his experience working on the body swap scenes in the film in an exclusive interview. Sandeep Pradeep

'Co-actors' performances helped greatly in Padakkalam'

Sandeep underlined that his impressive act was made possible by the performances of his fellow actors. "We were familiar with these characters from reading the script, but during filming, all of their eccentricities were revealed. When the performances started, we were able to understand each character better," he stated. The rising star continued by saying that both Sharaf U Dheen and Suraj Venjaramoodu had incorporated their unique styles into their roles. "If I portrayed the body swap moments in my own way, there was a potential I would make mistakes. So all I did was do my best to replicate what they accomplished in a convincing way," he continued.

Effective communication, both on and off screen, greatly improved their performances, the Padinettam Padi actor added. After making a decent run in theatres, the fantasy thriller is now getting further recognition after making its digital debut this week on JioHotstar.

‘Want to be a part of good films’

Sandeep said that his top goal is to stay in the industry because he does not now have the luxury of screening the scripts that are presented to him. The actor stated that he could not be adamant about portraying a specific character or acting in a specific genre. He went on to say that he hopes to be in quality films that will not let the viewers down. Sandeep is currently working on Kishkindha Kaandam-fame Dinjith Ayyathan's next directorial. He is currently in talks for a couple other projects, which are likely to be revealed shortly.