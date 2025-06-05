Tourist Family marks the arrival of a major new voice in Abishan Jeevinth

Every film is political, there is no way a film exists without a political stand. Every film in its own way is making a political statement. In that regard, Tourist Family, the directorial debut of Abishan Jeevinth, is almost too good to be true. It wears its politics with such a light weight of touch that it is impossible not to be swept away in its world filled with people who choose kindness over cynicism, patience over prejudice. That a film like Tourist Family exists, and has managed to resonate so well with audiences in its theatrical run, is quite remarkable. (Also read: Tourist Family movie review: A feel-good entertainer elevated by a stellar Sasikumar and Simran) Tourist Family starring Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh Jagan is available to watch on JioHotstar.

The premise

Tourist Family begins on a sombre note. The viewer is shown how Dharmadas (Sasikumar), his wife Vasanthi (Simran), and their two sons, Nithushan and Mulli (Mithun Jai Shankar and Kamalesh Jagan), have fled Sri Lanka to seek refuge in India. As illegal immigrants, they land up on the shores of Rameswaram by boat. By the twist of luck, they manage to rent a home in the Kesava Nagar Colony in Chennai.

From here on, the film invests in showing how the members of this colony react to this new additional family. Dharmadas is repeatedly reminded of his strong Eelam (Sri Lankan) Tamil dialect, which is more than enough to give away their secret that they have fled another country without documents. There is no way they can pass themselves as Malayalis. But Dharmadas is a radiant do-gooder, an inexplicably kind-hearted man whose world-view is not tainted with cynicism and despair. He barely gets angry, and along with his family, starts to interact more with the local community steadily. Vasanthi befriends the old couple, Nithu gets along with the house owner's daughter Kural (Yogalakshmi), and Mulli is ever-ready to diffuse a situation with his hilarious antics.

The politics

Language and cultural identity are deeply intertwined in India. The nexus in which the politics of the state enters the politics of everyday living is almost inescapable, especially in today's day and age. What we say, what we don't say- and the people we choose to avoid are all connected in our everyday politics. Tourist Family confronts this socio-political conformity with a degree of lightness and resolve.

Abishan Jeevinth's film is radical in its kindness, where Dharmadas and his kin effectively win over the local community with their humanity and empathy. This is a film that could have been a gritty and relentless in its approach in the hand of someone like Ameer or Vetrimaaran, but in Jeevinth's vision, Kesava Nagar colony is a microcosmic utopian land of sorts. Its inhabitants dare to believe in the kindness of others. In fact, there is no ‘othering’ of the new family after a point. Dharmadas reveals the truth about his family and the others accept them as their own.

One of the most important films of the year

The precedence of compassion over rage is so refreshing. This is a film that consciously breaks free from the dominated stereotype of a culture that is rooted in the politics of difference. It works because the Jeevinth never hammers this idea into the film. The conviction that there is an inherent kindness which exists in people is depicted with incredible depth and compassion. Yes, there are scenes which tend to overstay its emotional beats in the second half and become a tad too naive.

But even in its moralistic tendencies, there is no denying that Tourist Family is one of the most important films of the year. This is the kind of film that we need and deserve. In Abhishan Jeevinth's perceptive vision, kindness is no less than a superpower. The film marks the arrival of a major cinematic voice in Jeevinth, one rooted in hope and optimism. The whole neighbourhood turns into one beautiful family in its own. I have an inkling Jeevinth is here to stay, and has more stories to share. I also have an inkling that a community like Kesava Nagar Colony can not only exist, but also prosper.

